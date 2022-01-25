The robbers in front of the house, the news of the news appeared in the news of the news, Saltlake tension drama in Saltlah – News18 Bangla

# Bidhannagar: The robbers gathered in front of the house in the morning The operation was also intensified Upon receiving the news, the police appeared there After that the bandits started fighting with the police At seven in the morning, Salt Lake witnessed a similar drama In the end, however, the miscreants escaped without the reach of the police

According to police sources, five to six miscreants gathered in front of the house of a former officer at AH-193 in Salt Lake this morning.

A resident of the neighborhood saw the miscreants and called Bidhannagar East Police Station A police team rushed to the spot The miscreants tried to flee after seeing the policemen But the policemen caught them After that a scuffle started between the two sides

In the end, the miscreants escaped by biting the hands of the policemen However, police recovered a laptop and two iron rods from the scene, along with several tools collected for the robbery.

Police said that the former professor and his family members were sleeping in the morning On that occasion, the miscreants entered the house and plotted the robbery Police have started investigation to identify the members of the robber gang Nearby police stations have also been alerted Besides, the police are trying to catch the robbers after checking the CCTV footage of the area

At seven in the morning, the residents of Salt Lake were terrified by this incident However, everyone is praising the way the police have stopped the robbery According to the police, the miscreants had gathered for dacoity in the morning after doing Reiki Police also speculated that someone familiar with the family may have been involved

