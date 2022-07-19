The Second Edition of NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch is here! Empowering Young Influencers, the hunt is all set to get Bigger and Better!

NIVEA India, India’s #1 Trusted skincare brand* is back with the second edition of its most awaited NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch after a colossal success of its premier edition last year. Elevating the influencer game one trend at a time, the Gen-Zs of today are looking at transitioning from being traditional content consumers to new-age creators. In the ever-changing multiverse of filters, challenges and hashtags, NIVEA India aims at becoming the first-choice of every Gen-Z girl by helping kick-start her influencer journey in this one-of-a-kind digital hunt – #NiveaFreshBatchHunt! Promising all things bigger and better, with more colleges, mentors, influencers, challenges, and rewards, this second edition is all set to uplift the life of every budding Gen-Z creator in the country.

After a whopping success of their debut edition, NIVEA India has announced the second edition of NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch exclusively in partnership with Moj, India’s number one short video app with 160 MAUs, that will help further ramp up the campaign in reaching Gen-Z creators and influencers across all the regions of India.

With an aim to make this season even bigger than the premier edition, NIVEA India is all set to bring back NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch in all things grand!

#NIVEAFreshBatchHunt on Moj – The campaign, will be hosted on Moj that will help tap into a wider Indian influencer network with a huge audience base that takes on trends and challenges. The campaign will be rolled out in 7 different languages on Moj – English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada& Malayalam, reaching diverse Indian users. For the campaign, a customized 2D Interactive lens or filter will be created that will enable a participant to choose their personality and submit their entry using #NiveaFreshBatchHunt.

Wider College Ambassador Program – With the hunt getting bigger, the brand is keen on curating a wider ambassador program with 1000+ colleges across various regions in India.

Collaborate with #NSFBSquad – NIVEA India will curate a wider influencer network with 10 high-reach influencers in each persona’s squad including remarkable regional influencers to ensure deeper penetration across the country with 40 #NSFBSquad members.

Exciting Rewards and Opportunities – This edition promises bigger rewards. Winners will get a year-long contract with the brand to kick start their influencer journey along with a chance to feature in NIVEA’s Ad along with a photo shoot by a celebrity photographer, smartphone, workshops, and a content creation kit!

Announced by celebrity and brand face Taapsee Pannu, the aspiring creators will be guided and mentored by 40 of the most loved, popular, and well-established influencers in their fields with 10 of them leading each category of persona. College girls from across the country need to choose their persona and showcase their talent on MOJ to win some of the most exciting prizes. Up to 100 winners will be chosen for the grand celebration of the NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch of 2022.

Talking about the recent announcement, Mr. Ajay Simha – Marketing Director, NIVEA India, said, “At NIVEA India, we have always aimed at curating conversations that are fresh, yet relevant. With the Gen-Z of today becoming the creators of tomorrow, we are enthralled to announce the second edition of our NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch after a remarkable first edition. We’re all set to take things up a notch, while we aim to provide the right guidance, resources, and a platform to kick start their influencer journeys. As a brand that cares beyond skin, we aim to provide the right care, mentorship, and boost to the next generation of content creators. Along with being India’s Most Trusted Skincare Brand, NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch is our way to build upon the trusted legacy of our brand while engaging even more meaningfully with college students across India.”

“I am delighted to be a part, yet again, of this unique initiative by NIVEA India and I’m looking forward to the content created by the enthusiastic Gen Z girls across India. I urge every aspiring influencer to participate in the NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch 2022 and showcase their personality uniquely. The holistic platform provided to the top winners will bolster their content creation journey. I’m excited to be a part of the bigger & better second edition of NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch.” Ms. Taapsee Pannu, Celebrity & Brand Ambassador, NIVEA India, said.

Talking about the NIVEA campaign on Moj Mr. Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer of Moj and ShareChat, said, “We are excited to collaborate with NIVEA on their second edition of NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch that will discover the next generation of young influencers across multiple categories and languages. In the recent past, Moj has successfully enabled several brands and content creators to deeply engage with audiences across the country through innovative and bespoke hashtag campaigns, filters, talent hunts, and challenges. We are certain that NIVEA’s campaign will resonate with our GenZ creators and users located in different regions of India.”

The premier season witnessed more than 20,000 digital entries with winners from more than 45 cities and states across the nation. Showcasing different talents such as Art, Karate, Weightlifting, Dance, Comedy, Fashion, Makeup, etc. the campaign created a real impact in the lives of budding content creators by helping them kick-start their Fresh Journeys.

This initiative draws inspiration from the NIVEA Soft College Edition packs that come in 4 exciting designs that celebrate 4 unique personas of college girls – Fashionista, Sporty, Entertainer and Smarty. Leaving your skin soft and bringing an instant fresh feeling, these limited-edition NIVEA Soft packs will be available across all leading e-commerce portals & stores near you.

For more information and live updates, follow NIVEA India’s Moj’s page – @niveaindia or visitwww.niveasoftfreshbatch.in.



*Basis TRA’s Brand Trust Report – India Study 2022, in 16 cities.