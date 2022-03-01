The second post mortem has been concluded by SSKM doctors after court order. – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The second autopsy of Anis Khan’s body was conducted at SSKM Hospital on Monday as per the court order. The body of the student leader (Anis Khan Death Update) reached home again on Monday night after the autopsy. The body was buried again at night. Anis’s father agreed on Sunday to remove the boy’s body from the grave. Activities started from Monday morning. Finally, the second autopsy at SSKM Hospital was on the body of the student leader (Anis Khan Death).

Anis Khan’s Death Update The district judge was present there on the order of the court. The body was then taken to SSKM Hospital through Green Corridor. Anis Khan’s second autopsy was performed in the presence of an executive magistrate. According to sources, the second autopsy lasted for four hours. Doctors have collected viscera from Anis’ body. Anis’ body reached Amtar village by 10 pm under tight police security. The villagers buried his body again at night.

Incidentally, the police and the special investigation team have had to face one controversy after another in the investigation of Anis Khan’s mysterious death. Anis Khan’s body was finally exhumed from the grave for a second autopsy on Monday after a tumultuous protest. With the consent of Anis’s family, the seat members reached Amta on Monday morning. But there is a new embarrassment.

Read more: Re-election in two booths! The decision was taken after a meeting between the Governor and the Election Commissioner

The seat went to fetch Anis Khan Death Update on Saturday morning. There was no such instruction from the High Court. However, why did the investigators go to remove the body from the grave at 5 am, the family of Anis Khan Death and the villagers objected. The situation is such that the seat retreats.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a re-autopsy on the student leader’s body in a case filed seeking CBI probe into Anis’ death. The court said that the autopsy report (Anis Khan Post Mortem) should be given to the court and Anis Khan’s family (Anis Khan Death Update). Earlier, the family had raised questions about the autopsy of Anis’s body. They allege that the police conducted seven autopsies without informing anyone. Overall, tensions continue across the state over Anis’ death.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 01, 2022, 07:48 IST

Tags: Anis Khan Death, Post Mortem