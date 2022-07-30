The secret of the black diary! Sources of corruption in the pages of the diary read by ED? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The secret of the black diary! It sounds like the title of a Gowande story. But not that, according to ED sources, the detailed information of SSC corruption can be found in Khabar Black Diary itself. Besides recovering huge amount of money and property, ED officials also recovered a black diary after searching Arpita Mukherjee’s flat. According to ED sources, the black diary contains multiple information. According to ED sources, five issues are mentioned in the black diary. However, the investigating officer did not open any mouth about this.

According to ED sources, first of all, this black diary contains multiple serial numbers, along with multiple phone numbers, besides multiple names of candidates. Apart from this, there are several admit card numbers, along with some dates. It is believed that the information found in this 40-page diary can reveal several sources of corruption.

Meanwhile, ED has frozen eight bank accounts of Arpita Mukherjee. ED sources have received the same information. What is in these bank accounts? And how much that money can be, the ED is now looking into it. Besides, not only Arpita’s but also Parthar’s bank account details are being scrutinized. The ED also found that Arpita had several shell companies in her name, all eight accounts of which were frozen.

Arpita Mukhopadhyay, however, during interrogation by ED, claimed that she did not know that there was a single rupee in her house. According to ED sources, ED officials told Arpita Mukhopadhyay before questioning that property worth around 50 crore rupees was recovered from her house i.e. two flats. A huge amount of cash was recovered from the flat. Arpita was practically surprised to hear that. He said he didn’t know there was so much money in his flat. When questioned by the ED officials, he said that he was prohibited from visiting those particular rooms. Unbeknownst to him, this huge amount of money was stored in his house.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 30, 2022, 13:03 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee