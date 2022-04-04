‘The situation is worse than Sri Lanka’, warns Mamata, warns Art Center – News18 Bangla

If not warned now, India’s economic situation could be similar to that of Sri Lanka (Sri Lanka Crisis) This was demanded by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a press conference in Navanne on this day. However, the Chief Minister claimed that he was not comparing Sri Lanka with India

The Chief Minister repeatedly raised his voice against the central government over the continuous rise in prices of petroleum products from a press conference in Navanne on this day. “Petrol and diesel prices have gone up 11 times in the last 13 days,” Banerjee said sarcastically. It is actually the BJP’s return gift after its victory in Uttar Pradesh. “

Apart from the hike in petrol-diesel and cooking gas prices, the Chief Minister also slammed the central government’s privatization policy. “It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post,” he said. 6 has ruined the country People in Sri Lanka are on the road today, the state of the economy is very bad The economic situation in India is even worse I am not comparing our country with Sri Lanka But there is no plan Petrol and diesel prices have gone up 11 times in 13 days Provident fund interest has decreased 7 The government should immediately discuss the state of the economy with all parties.

The Chief Minister warned, “If the country is doomed in the coming days, no one will be spared from the effects of that catastrophe.”

On this day also, the Chief Minister stressed on the unity of the Chief Ministers of the opposition ruled states He said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had written a letter to him on the same day regarding non-receipt of GST arrears. The chief minister said he had earlier written to the prime minister to clear the arrears of GST from the West Bengal government. On this day also, the Chief Minister has expressed his displeasure over the non-cooperation of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Center was trying to run parallel governments through governors in opposition-ruled states.

