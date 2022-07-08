The special edition illustrated book ‘Pioneers Of Progress’ unveiled in Kolkata

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

An exciting storytelling session was organised at Starmark, South City Mall with Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, and Amar Chitra Katha to unveil the special edition illustrated book ‘Pioneers of Progress’ to Kolkata, that narrated the story of the founders of the iconic brand ‘Godrej’.



The book titled, ‘Pioneers of Progress’ features the story of two brothers and pioneers, Ardeshir Godrej and Pirojsha Godrej. This book was earlier launched this year on the 125th Foundation Day of the organisation. Authored by Malini Sehgal, the book immortalizes, the journey of the brothers acts as an inspiration for the next generation’s budding entrepreneurs, through a graphic novel and publisher, that has been known for generations to take stories of India’s history and culture to children across the country.



Sharing his thoughts on the creation of the book, Mr. Mehernosh Pithawalla, Sr Vice President and Head of Brand and Strategic Insights Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd said” This is a very special collaboration. The ‘Godrej’ brand has always been a household name but our intention was to take the story of our founders to the younger generation to not only inspire, but showcase stories of grit, nation building, innovation and agility. This book, ‘Ardeshir and Pirojsha Godrej: Pioneers of Progress’, promises to take it’s readers of all generations through the gripping story of The Godrej family., Readers will understand how some of the products they have been so familiar with had such origin stories, for example, readers will get to know how the seed of the conglomerate was sown back in 1897 when Ardeshir set up a small factory in Lalbaug and initiated the manufacture of unpickable locks. This was just the first step in the company’s journey of pioneering progress for generations, whose legacy was carried forward by his brother Pirojsha Godrej.”



The book is available on Amar Chitra Katha’s Comic App for free and available for purchase on their website as well.





