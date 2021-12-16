The speed of the city is increasing! Kolkata will get more than one flyover in the coming days

#Kolkata: Kolkata is gaining momentum. Multiple flyovers are being built to ease traffic congestion in the city. KMDA will build a flyover somewhere. Somewhere again the flyover will be built in collaboration with the State Public Works Department. The state government has already prepared DPR with multiple flyovers.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again conveyed this message to the citizens of the metropolis in the campaign for the Kolkata city polls. In all the places where it has been decided to build a new flyover, the state government will build a flyover from Ruby to Kalikapur. There will also be Skywalk. The DPR of RITES has already been prepared by the central expert body. Work may begin soon. A 5 km 6 lane flyover will be constructed from Tala to Dunlop. A flyover will be constructed from Airport Gate to connect Jessore Road and VIP Road.

A 3 km connecting corridor will be constructed between Ultodanga and Bangur Avenues. A flyover will be constructed on Syed Amir Ali Avenue from Maa Uralpul to Gurusaday Dutta Road. A new bridge will be constructed at Khidirpur to replace the old iron bridge. The EM Bypass will connect New Town with a flyover. Another flyover will be constructed along the Prince Anwar Shaw Road from Jibanananda Bridge to Tipu Sultan Mosque. From Ultodanga, Posta Bazaar will be connected with a flyover. Flyover from Paikpara to Sealdah station. Flyover from Garia to Jadavpur. A skywalk will be constructed at Parkcircus connector. In addition, a flyover branch or ramp will be lowered from one of the ramps of Maa flyover to Gurusaday Dutt Road. In the meantime, the state government has announced in the budget that several flyovers in Kolkata as well as the state’s road communication system will be streamlined.

The Chief Minister had proposed to build 48,000 km of new roads in rural areas of the state under the Pathshree project. Besides, 10 thousand kilometers of roads in the state will be repaired. Rural roads will be provided across all state roads. The state claims that 29,000 kilometers have been created in the state since independence. Since 2011, the current government has built 69,000 kilometers of roads. A bridge will be built over the Yellow River at Nandigram. Kolkata will be connected with Basanti by a 4 lane road. The road from Pragati Maidan to Bantala will be widened. Amtala road from Baruipur will be developed. A 9 km long bridge will be constructed over the Raidak river at Boxirhat in Kochbihar. A bridge will be built over the Balson River.

But before the Kolkata polls, Mamata Banerjee announced the development of the city by announcing several more flyovers to speed up the city. On the other hand, the Trinamool had earlier announced in their manifesto that all roads in Kolkata would be smooth. This time the speed of the city is going to be smooth.