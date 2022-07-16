The start of the fourth wave, insist on complying with the Covid rules! Chief Secretary gives strict orders to police administration – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Navanna is worried as the death toll increases with the increase in corona infection. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi expressed his concern in the meeting in the presence of District Magistrate, Chief Health Officer and Police. The rate of corona infection has also increased significantly in some districts. The chief secretary has advised the officers of the police administration to be careful

Nabanna thinks that the corona infection is increasing due to the careless attitude of the common people That’s why the chief secretary emphasized on the compliance of covid restrictions again in today’s meeting The rate at which the corona infection is increasing in any district is also presented in the form of a presentation to the officials of the police administration.

Read more: Huge reluctance in the ‘booster’ across the state! Nabanna’s ‘big’ instructions to the districts to worry about Corona

The rate of corona infection in the state has increased a lot in the last one week For the last two days, the number of new cases has crossed the three thousand mark Which has raised the concern of the state administration That is why the chief secretary called this urgent meeting today

Apart from following the Corona rules, the state is also emphasizing on increasing the number of booster dose recipients In order to finalize the target of booster dose before the specified deadline, the directive was also given in today’s meeting In the meeting, the chief secretary clearly said that the fourth wave of corona has started in the state Accordingly, if necessary, the chief secretary also suggested that the police should go to crowded places like markets and warn the common people about things like wearing masks, observing physical distance.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 16, 2022, 18:43 IST

Tags: Coronavirus