The state government announced a half-day holiday on Monday on the death of Sadhan Pandey – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state government announced a half-day holiday on Monday following the death of state minister Sadhan Pande. The state government has announced that all state government offices, educational institutions, municipalities, corporations and government aided institutions will be closed on Monday at 2 pm (Sadhan Pande Passes Away).

On the same day, Sadhan Pandey, a senior minister of the state, passed away at a hospital in Mumbai He was 71 at the time of his death Sadhan Pandey has been a member of the state cabinet since 2011 He was the Minister of Consumer Protection, Self-Reliance and Self-Employment Although he was in the cabinet as a minister without portfolio due to physical illness Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar have expressed deep grief over the death of Sadhan Pandey.

The state government said in a statement that the half-day holiday was announced in honor of the late minister. The body of Sadhan Pandey is to be brought from Mumbai to Kolkata tonight

The body of the late minister will be taken to the assembly on Monday noon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will pay her last respects there After that, the last rites of Sadhan Pandey will be performed at Nimtala Mahasmashan

Apart from being a minister for almost ten years, Sadhan Pandey was elected a member of the state assembly nine times in a row That unique record is rare in state politics Therefore, the shadow of mourning in the political arena of the state is due to the death of the senior minister

