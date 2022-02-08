The state has decided how much to pay for truck parking – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Department of Transportation will also have to hand over all parking responsibilities in the border areas of the state by Monday (Truck Parking Fee). This was stated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at an administrative meeting last week. Soon after, the state transport department issued detailed guidelines in this regard.

The Department of Transportation has now taken over the management of truck parking in the border areas, which was managed by various municipalities or some local bodies. The guidelines issued by the state transport department state that no parking area or area can be set up within 15 kilometers of the international border area.

Petrol, Bangaon and Ghojadanga of North 24 Parganas, Changrabandha of Kochbihar, Joygaon of Alipurduar, Mahdipur of Malda, Hili of South Dinajpur, Phulbari of Jalpaiguri and Panitanki and Siliguri of Darjeeling are now in charge of this truck.

In addition to issuing guidelines to this effect on Monday, guidelines have also been issued on how much to pay for truck parking. The guidelines state that trucks with a carrying capacity of up to 3,000 kg will have to pay a parking fee of Rs 150 for 24 hours. Then at ten rupees per hour, similarly trucks with a carrying capacity of 7500 kg will have to pay 200 rupees for 24 hours parking. Then you have to pay 20 rupees per hour. For parking from 8501 to 16500 kg you have to pay 300 rupees for 24 hours. After that you have to pay 30 rupees per hour.

Trucks with a carrying capacity of 16501 to 35200 kg will have to pay a parking fee of Rs. 350 for 24 hours. After that you have to pay 40 rupees per hour. Trucks with a carrying capacity of more than 35200 kg will have to pay a parking fee of 400 rupees for 24 hours, after that you will have to pay 50 rupees per hour. According to the guidelines of the state transport department, the money collected for parking fee will be deposited directly in the state finance department.

