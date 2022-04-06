The state is sitting in a meeting with App Cab today to stop the increase in rent – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: App Cab (App Cab) The tendency to rent as you wish. Why is the rent increasing without consulting the state? Today, the transport department is sitting for discussion on Wednesday. Representatives of two app cab companies have been called. There are 5 organizations of app cab. Recently, app cab company Uber has increased the rent. Due to which the debate has started (App Cab Fare).

Representatives of the cab union, however, say that the cab company is taking financial advantage of itself by increasing the rent. Passengers are turning away due to fare hike. Drivers or owners have to face losses App Cab is being controlled in the state. The state transport department has fixed the fare control or fare. The state transport department has issued a notification in this regard. Earlier, app cab companies could have increased the rent arbitrarily for various reasons. The fare of AC taxi has been fixed by the State Transport Department. The rent is 36 rupees 50 paise as base fare.

Read more-Newborn hands are red like mehndi! This baby born on Navratri is surrounded by noise

According to the new notification of the state transport department, in case of app cab, maximum 50% more fare can be taken. The maximum base fare for this figure will be 56 rupees 25 paise. On the other hand, the fare fixed by the state government per kilometer is 18 rupees 75 paise in case of AC taxi. According to the new notification, App Cab can be rented for a maximum of 50%. As a result, the maximum fare per kilometer can be taken at Tk Sometimes it rained, sometimes it was festive, sometimes it was less cars. From now on it can no longer be done.

Read more-Ears are being lengthened with acid to bring good luck in life in just 15 minutes, excitement in the statement of the parlor!

On the other hand, the state government also laid down rules for canceling cabs. It states that those who cancel will have to pay 10% of the proposed fare. Suppose the fare of a journey was 230 rupees If the passenger or driver cancels the booking, he / she has to pay 10% of the fare i.e. Rs. According to the new notification, if the place from which the passenger has to pick up is within 3 kms, then the passenger will not have to pay the pickup charge in any way. According to the new notification, the company that will run the cab must have a server in this state. All data from that server can be accessed by any state agency at any time. This data must be stored for a minimum of 3 months, up to a maximum of two years. In addition, the vehicle must have a vehicle tracking system for passenger safety.

The driver must have two years of cab driving experience. All the rules must be followed in all fields starting from the fitness of the car. However, drivers also need to have health insurance of Rs 5 lakh.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: April 06, 2022, 10:30 IST

Tags: App Cab