The state is thinking of holding the rest of the pre-poll in five phases, according to news sources – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state is going to propose to hold the rest of the municipal elections in five phases in February. According to sources, the state has taken a policy decision to inform the court on behalf of the state in the pre-vote case in the High Court on December 23. The High Court today directed the state to inform the state with a specific affidavit about when and how many votes will be cast in the remaining 111 municipalities. According to sources in the Ministry of Urban Development, the state and the commission have taken this decision jointly.

Excluding Kolkata, the total number of expired municipalities in the state at the moment is 111. Two cases were filed in the High Court demanding that all the arrears of the state be put together. One of the cases was against BJP. After hearing the two cases together, the High Court today asked the state to state the exact date and time of the rest of the referendum. At the same time, the High Court has directed the state to take into consideration the issue of holding all arrears as early as possible. The next hearing in the case is set for December 23. The state will have to state its position in this regard on the same day.

A senior official in the Ministry of Urban Development said, “We are planning to hold a five-point vote in February. We will also explain to the court why there is a five-point vote. The state had promised to do it in eight phases. The BJP also opposed the state’s decision. Now, according to observers, the state has decided to reduce the clause to five clauses, directing the court to consider the matter directly. “We think the proposal for a five-point vote, instead of eight, would be acceptable to the court,” the ministry official said.

Read more: ‘Every Indian should visit Kolkata’s Durga Puja at least once’: Narendra Modi

The Chief Minister has already said that all the outstanding pre-votes will be included in the new voter list. If all goes well, the final voter list of the National Election Commission will be released on January 5. After publishing the list in accordance with the rules, the State Election Commission has to “adopt” it with the permission of the Central Election Commission. After that, it will take a maximum of one month to publish the final list by making the voter list based on that assembly suitable for pre-voting.

Read more: Heritage recognition of Durgapujo in Kolkata, Tilottama heritage declared by UNESCO

As such, once the voter list for the pre-poll is completed by February 5, there will be no impediment to voting. In that case, it is possible to start the pre-poll by the second week of February. Secondary examinations will begin on March 8 in state schools. If the pre-vote cannot be completed before then, voting will not be possible till the end of high school in April. Due to that, the commission has started preparing for the by-elections in February. However, the question of force in the pre-vote is not yet final. There may be a decision in the court tomorrow. The BJP is still adamant on the demands of the central forces. The Congress and the Left have also supported that demand. However, the state police thinks that is enough for the pre-poll.

Arup Dutta