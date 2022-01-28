The state wants more time to open the school, the High Court gave two weeks to decide – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state government (School Reopening in Bengal) wants to open schools after at least 85% of the students have been vaccinated. State 6 needs some more time for that The state’s application was accepted by the Calcutta High Court The state government will inform the High Court about the decision to open the school on February 14 A division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj said the next hearing of the case would be held on the same day.

A public interest litigation has been filed in the High Court demanding opening of schools in the state At the hearing of the case, Advocate General Soumendranath Mukherjee, on behalf of the state government, said that the state government was keen to open the school. But the state government does not want to rush to open the school

The Advocate General said, “We are excited to open the school. It is different to go to school online and physically. If the educational institution is opened, the government will have to think about all those involved in the educational institution. The Advocate General further said that 3,39,9198 people between the ages of 15 and 18 have been vaccinated in the first dose in the state. Vaccination rates are also very good in some districts For example, in Kalimpong district, 98 percent vaccination work has been completed

The Advocate General argues, “Research shows that immunity increases 2-3 weeks after vaccination. So this period has to be kept in mind by the state. Omicran has had an effect on him again. The Institute of Child Health has warned about the health of children with Omicron and Delta. No vaccinations were given below 15. That fact must be taken into account. “

After that, Advocate General 6 requested the state to give some more time to open the school The Advocate General also assured the court that the Home Department and the Health Department would take action after considering everything.

The Advocate General further told the Chief Justice’s Division Bench, “The state wants to be more caring for the students. Arrangements are being made for schools in the neighborhood. This is the first step towards opening a school at an early stage. “

Lawyer Bikasaranjan Bhattacharya, on behalf of the plaintiffs, went on to argue, ‘Students are getting mentally disturbed if schools and colleges are not opened. Educational institutions should be started in compliance with the Corona rules while maintaining distance. ‘

The High Court finally gave the state two weeks to decide on the reopening of the school after hearing questions from both the parties. The next hearing of the case is on 14 February

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: January 28, 2022, 13:39 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, School