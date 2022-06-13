The state wants to be number one in home stay services, the chief secretary has set a target – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state must be number one in home stay services. This time the Chief Secretary set a time limit for him. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi gave a three-month deadline. Within this period, the state government set a target to make Bengal number one in the country in terms of homestay services in the field of tourism.

The state currently ranks fourth in the country in terms of home stay services. On this day, the Chief Secretary held a meeting with the district governors on the issues related to tourism. The Chief Secretary also directed that the land issue related to the homestay should be resolved within a month.

According to official sources, there are still some districts where there is no home stay. It has been instructed to build a home stay there immediately. The meeting also directed that various stalls run by self-help groups should be set up in the areas adjacent to the tourist centers of the state.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly emphasized on district administrative meetings to make the tourist centers more attractive. Home stay service is quite popular in hilly areas of North Bengal The Chief Minister also suggested to start home stay service in tourist destinations like Purulia and Bankura in South Bengal. On the one hand, it will increase the number of tourists, on the other hand, it will open the way for the locals to earn a living.