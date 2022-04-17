The Summit – “More than Workspace”

The skyline of the IT Hub is going to change for ever. Merlin Group, one of the leading Real estate conglomerates in India, is coming up with “ The Summit”- the tallest commercial hub in Sector V today. Built over an area of 5.25 lakh sq feet, the skyscraper in the commercial real estate spectrum of the IT Hub of the city , would stand tall at 348 feet with 28 floors.

A perfect blend of work and chill out haven, The Summit would reshape the skyline of the IT Hub with a breath-taking Bird’s eye view of the entire Salt lake city and Nicco park. The proposed commercial hub at 348 feet will be the tallest commercial hub in Salt Lake , Sector V , offering generous, flexible modern office spaces. It will also feature a roof top fine dining place, lounges for building users, locals and tourists alike will be able enjoy unique and spectacular bird’s eye view of entire Salt lake city .

The project will offer various offices , retail space, a roof top fine dining restaurant and a bar, over half a dozen floors of parking spaces , exquisite architecture and thoughtfully designed floor plans. A safe, sustainable workspace to be equipped with the state of the art dynamics, The Summit will be the first IT & ITES tower in the Eastern India with dual certification of Green Building and Health & wellness from IGBC . This landmark skyscraper will set a perfect work life balance in Sector V and beyond.

The strategic position of the commercial hub with an access to three roads in and around the building would enhance the proximity of the commercial hub to IT parks, Hotels, fitness centres and amphitheatre (all with the radius of 1 km) will make it the most sought after office hub for all big Corporate’s . With a total of 525000sqft , The Summit will be able to accommodate both large international companies as well as smaller start-up businesses in its highly adaptable office spaces with average floorplates of approx 19000 sqft.

There will be ample space for parking in basement and eight floors of the hub and it can accommodate over 400 cars. Fifteen floors from 11th to 25th Floor will be earmarked for offices.

The proposed hub has started its construction soon and will be ready by the year 2025. Merlin Group will invest Rs 200 crore for the hub.

“As the pandemic is over now, gradually companies are reopening their offices inspiring employees to work from office. We have planned small offices starting From 542 sft, at “Summit” to cater needs of the fast growing sector of “Start ups” and MSME sector. However we also envisage top notch brands to open their offices in the tallest commercial hub in sector V. We believe that the Summit will have a unique place on Kolkata’s skyline, but most importantly it will establish a new destination capable of revitalizing this urban quarter, right in the heart of the city. The building contains high-quality and flexible office space, but it also makes an important contribution to the city with its retail block and the spectacular viewing rooftop with lounges and fine dining spaces at the top. This restaurant will offer panoramic views of the city to everyone. We are really looking forward to the construction.” said Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group,

“We are extremely proud that our flagship development in Sector V will bring together Merlin Group’s extensive real estate experience and the innovative designs of Architect Sanon Sen and Associates. Merlin Group has mastered the art of building residential as well as commercial and mixed developments in Kolkata and across India We are confident that The Summit will become an exceptional destination, a new hub for local and international business and leisure in Kolkata.” Signed off Saket Mohta, MD of Merlin Group. .

About Merlin Group: Merlin Group has been one the trusted brands to reckon with in the real estate industry for over three decades in India. Our motto is to build quality products and to provide the unique experience to our esteemed customers. Merlin has developed over 20+million sqft of prime commercial, residential and retail space in India along with international operations in Colombo, Srilanka. The group has expanded its footprint beyond Kolkata in Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Raipur and Bhubaneswar.. With a fleet of prestigious residential and commercial complexes spanning across India, Merlin Group has innovated with various formats and core projects including premium housing, essential housing, country homes and bungalows, specialty malls, office towers, I.T. buildings, hotels, new generation clubs, and resorts, serviced apartments, stadium and townships. Merlin’s portfolio of real estate developments spans the commercial, residential, retail and hospitality segments of the real estate industry.Merlin’s residential projects are also designed to obtain IGBC Green Homes certification as part of the efforts towards creating sustainable developments.