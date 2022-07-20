The train has no stops, the fare has increased, the Trinamool activists of Purulia have problems on the way from Purulia to Kolkata – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The stoppage is up The character of railways has changed. Increased speed The rent is affected. As a result, the opportunity to catch the train has decreased, Kalgham is rushing to the Trinamool workers of Purulia to join the rally on July 21 from Purulia to Kolkata. Their only hope to reach Kolkata is the bus (TMC 21 July).

There was a passenger train, is an express train! Changes in 16 trains of South Eastern Railway. As a result, increased speed, fewer stops. Fare increased due to express. People of Kharagpur, Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, Asansol faced difficulties for commuting. According to railway sources, on the one hand, the speed increases, more trains will run. Additional freight trains can be run. Presently the products will arrive quickly with coal, ore. Income will increase if goods train runs. Due to which the train fare increased in one blow.

As the passengers have to travel with extra fare, the speed of the train has reduced as it has become an express train. According to railway sources, due to its change, the stoppage has decreased. And because of that, the residents of Jangalmahal are very angry. According to South Eastern Railway sources, Adra-Howrah Shiromani passenger train has become Adra-Howrah Shiromani Express. Howrah-Chakradharpur passenger train became Howrah-Chakradharpur Express.

Apart from this, Kharagpur to Gomo, Kharagpur to Hatia, Kharagpur to Gomo passenger trains became express trains. Thousands of passengers are in trouble as several passenger trains have been turned into express trains. The main reason is the increase in rent. In case of passenger train, base fare or minimum fare was 10 taka. The fare has increased to Tk 30 as it became an express train. As a result passengers have to pay extra money. Passengers of a large part of Kharagpur, Paschim Midnipur, Bankura, Purulia depend on these trains. The condition of those who are dependent on daily earnings has become more miserable.

According to the sources, due to the express train, the revenue of the railways will increase from fares. The speed of the train will increase as it becomes an express train As a result, it will be possible to run more trains than the number of trains running on a particular section. And this is where experts like to say the real thing Railway experts claim that the section has capacity Let us assume that a section runs 24 trains a day. That means trains run on this section every 60 minutes. Now if the passenger train is converted into an express train Then the speed of the train will increase. It was found that instead of every 60 minutes, the train is running every 50 minutes on that section. Then 240 minutes a day is saved. Four more trains will be able to run during this period. The train may be mail, express, passenger or freight.

On July 21, Trinamool’s target is Jangalmahal. The aim is to get a lot of people from this area. But the leaders believe that there are many difficulties due to the railway. Baghmundi MLA Sushant Mahato said, “The inconvenience is getting worse. But workers are coming by bus earlier. They are staying in Kolkata. Even if the railway is not proper, the people of our district will come with difficulty to join the rally.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 20, 2022, 08:05 IST

Tags: 21 July, AITMC