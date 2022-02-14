The unknown secret of the BJP’s defeat is gradually being leaked, what did Jayaprakash say? – News18 Bangla

Kolkata ‘I am the leader who was sacked from the BJP’. This is my current identity, said former BJP leader Joy Prakash Majumder. However, there is a picture of Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) on the computer screen of his own use. There is also a picture of Dilip Ghosh. So? Frankly, he did not leave the BJP.

Today, Jayaprakash criticized the BJP’s drowning in the results of four municipal elections in the state. He said that the BJP was being run in Bengal by the ‘then’ BJP workers. Without naming him, he did not even bother to stab Arjun Singh. In his words, these ‘then’ people are absolutely ‘inexperienced’. Joy Prakash said, “Since 2016, 450 boys and girls across the state have been working as party broadcasters between the ages of 22 and 30. Those broadcasters formed booth committees in about 63,000 booths in the state. Since then, there has been a tidal wave in the BJP.

A month before the 2021 assembly elections, BJP’s Amitabh Chakraborty fired them after taking office, saying, “I don’t need servants.” As a result, the team dropped out of the booth level connection. He had to get the result in the election of 2021. In the next elections, the BJP has fallen but has not improved.

Joy Prakash said the BJP is now running on Twitter, the High Court and the Raj Bhavan, which have no contact with ordinary workers. If it continues like this, the team will be completely lost in this state in the future.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: February 14, 2022, 23:58 IST

Tags: BJP