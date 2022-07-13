The weather is bad, the plane can not land, meanwhile the last way fuel! What happened to Delhi-Imphal flight .. – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A big accident could have happened. There are planes in the middle of the sky, the weather in the foggy airport is bad. So there is no chance of landing. So the plane had to fly for a long time. But fuel is also limited. If so! Extreme danger will occur if the fuel runs out in the middle of the sky. According to some sources, 141 passengers of an Imphal-bound flight survived. You too will be shocked to hear the incident.

Wednesday. A plane was hovering in the middle of the sky when it could not land due to bad weather at Imphal Airport. But at one point the aircraft’s fuel almost ran out. The plane was then quickly diverted to Kolkata Airport. The plane landed safely at Kolkata Airport.

An Indigo flight 6E2615 was en route to Imphal from Delhi. Bad weather at Imphal Airport made it impossible for the plane to land. At that time the aircraft was almost out of fuel. The pilot then contacted the ATC. The plane made an emergency landing at Calcutta Airport. There were a total of 141 passengers on that plane.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 13, 2022, 19:07 IST

