The whole body is burning in the fire, the couple came out on the street, the shocked locals in New Town – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Wednesday at 5 p.m. In the Ghuni area of ​​New Town, passers-by and locals were startled by the sudden screams of a woman. A man came out of the house behind the woman Eyewitnesses were practically shocked to see the two at first Because the fire is burning in the bodies of the two people!

The Ghuni area under the Eco Park police station in New Town witnessed such a shocking scene on Wednesday afternoon. A couple of two local residents were burnt The locals extinguished the fire and took the two to RG Kar Hospital The couple is undergoing treatment there in critical condition

The couple was identified as Shakila Sultana and her husband Golam Mortaza. They have been renting a three-storey multi-storey building in Ghuni area for the last four years According to the locals, Shakila was cooking at home this afternoon That’s when the fire somehow caught fire on him

When he went to save his wife, fire spread in her husband’s body Both of them came out on the road to save their lives Due to the suddenness of the incident, at first the locals could not understand what to do They later extinguished the fire and took the couple to hospital The news was given to the police

According to hospital sources, the condition of the couple is critical Most of their body parts were burnt

Anup Chakraborty