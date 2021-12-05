The winning streak continues as Milton bags “BRAND OF THE YEAR” award for the third time at the World Branding Awards

Milton, a leading manufacturer and marketer of houseware products nationally and across the globe, bagged the esteemed ‘Brand of the Year’ title at the World Branding Awards 2021-2022. A hat trick for the brand, the prestigious honour was awarded to Milton by The World Branding forum which stands testimony to Milton’s global recognition and commitment to always offering their consumers with the best. The Forum recognizes and celebrates brands globally for advancing branding standards for the good of the branding community as well as consumers.

The 14th annual edition of The World Branding Awards was held virtually for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Acknowledging and lauding the efforts of some of the best global, regional and national brands, the forum judged winners uniquely through three streams: brand valuation, consumer market research, and public online voting. The virtual ceremony saw the felicitation of each brand winning the title ‘Brand of the Year’ in their respective categories. It also saw keynote speakers deliver riveting speeches to all present.

Headquartered in London, The World Branding forum’s recognition is a consumer voted acknowledgement wherein only brands with the highest recall and deepest connect with consumers from their respective countries is chosen by them, hence not every category from every country is awarded. Thus the award is an honor that is given to truly worthy brands which makes it an exclusive, notable achievement. Much like the previous year, over 345,000 consumers from around the world voted for their favorite brands, in 66 countries, across 6 continents. This led to a nomination of more than 5300 brands out of which only 512 were named “Brand of the Year”.

The World Branding Awards has recognized some of the biggest brands across the world as winners for the year 2021-2022. Leading brands like Spotify, Netflix, Amazon, CoCo, Lego, Nescafé, Nike amongst others received the awards this year. Milton won the illustrious ‘Brand of the year’ award in the Regional tier for the Houseware Product category making it the third consecutive win for the brand, an accomplishment that is celebrated by a few. Milton is also the only Indian brand in this category to be awarded at this prestigious forum. Thus, this achievement is truly remarkable not just for the brand, but for India as well.

Ajay Vaghani – Founder & Managing Director, Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd says, “Being awarded ‘Brand of the Year’by the globally renowned ‘World Branding Awards’ for the third time is a significant achievement for us at Milton. It is a testimony to the tenacity and intuitiveness with which we innovate to add value to our customers’ lives. Holding our consumers in the highest regard, we bring forth products that not only facilitate their needs, but also become an essential component in their lives.”

The winning brands have established strong brand recall, top-of-mind awareness and trust among their consumers. The Awards are an acknowledgement to the tireless effort of the teams that build and maintain the presence of their brands in an ever-changing market.” said Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum.

Launched in 1972, Milton has been conceptualized with the endeavor to providing innovative and efficient houseware products to customers that bring convenience to life. These include an array of products that are inspired from the day-to-day lives of the modern Indian customer offering them solutions to everyday problems. Some of the popular products in the Milton portfolio include bottles, casseroles, tiffins, flasks, jars and the IOT based smart products, to name a few. Brand campaigns which include ad campaigns, digital activations, PR and collaborations with suitable influencers and platforms for Milton have seen the brand seamlessly command immense credibility across segments and all age brackets. The brand has always worked towards achieving its vision and this resolute commitment to bring a positive change to have won consumer loyalty in India, and across more than 60 countries worldwide.

About Hamilton: Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers, wholesale suppliers, distributors and exporters of house-ware products in India and across the world. Since its inception in 1972, Milton, one of its flagship brands has carved a niche for itself amongst its customers as a pioneer of the house-ware industry. Today, the company is propelling ahead with numerous brands under the Hamilton group that have become a truly global homeware name. Hamilton’s flagship brands, Milton, Treo, Claro and Spotzero are designed to solve the daily problems faced by the modern Indian consumers who desire quality products with maximum utility. Hamilton products are sold across all trade channels – B2B, B2C, Retail Outlets and Online marketplaces.

About the World Branding Forum: The World Branding Forum (WBF) is a global, non-profit organization dedicated to advancing branding standards for the good of the branding community as well as consumers. This includes those who work in the branding, design, marketing, advertising, public relations and communications disciplines worldwide. The WBF produces, manages and supports a wide range of programmes covering research, development, education, recognition, networking and outreach. For more information, visit brandingforum.org.

About the World Branding Awards: The World Branding Awards is the premier awards of the World Branding Forum. The Awards recognizes the achievements of some of the best brands in the world. Winners are selected based on brand valuation, market research, and online public voting. For more information, visit awards.brandingforum.org.

