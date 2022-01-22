The World Bank has given a loan of one thousand crores to the state, more people will get government benefits – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Recognizing social projects run by the state government, the World Bank Loan to West Bengal is providing a loan of Rs. The state government said in a statement that the loan was given to ensure that the state government could carry out social development projects in a more integrated manner to stand by the poor and marginalized sections of the society.

This is expected to further benefit the government in running projects like Kanyashree, Rupeshree, a health partner. On January 19, the World Bank approved this plan

At present, there are more than 400 social projects under the state government State 7 has brought all the social projects of the state under the project called ‘Joy Bangla’ Efforts are being made to provide necessary facilities to the people by identifying people from different walks of life like senior citizens, women, tribals, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In addition, the benefits of various social projects are being made easily available to the people through the Duare Sarkar program.

The statement also said that the loan would enable them to reach out to more people with their projects. The statement said the government would be able to ensure that the loan would make it easier for people to access social projects. Through telemedicine, it will be possible to provide more access to medical care, assistance, access to the elderly and the disabled, and access to financial benefits through digital payments.

Since coming to power in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been emphasizing on social projects He started various projects like Sabuj Sathy, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Swasthya Sathy Recently popular project like Lakshmi Bhandar 7 has been launched The state’s statement claimed that the loan was in fact a World Bank recognition of the chief minister’s vision.