The young Majumdar’s physical condition has improved a lot, and doctors are considering leaving the critical care unit. Veteran Bengali Film Director Tarun Majumdar improves health condition – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Film director Tarun Majumdar’s physical condition has improved a lot Doctors are considering relocating him from the critical care unit to the Uthban block ward.

For now, his Royals tube has been opened Tracheostomy has been performed Instead of breathing through the nose or mouth, a tube is attached to the side of the neck to breathe.

As a result, the veteran film director 7 is unable to speak at the moment However, he is able to express his thoughts by writing well, such is the news of hospital sources

A week ago, nine-time director Tarun Majumder was admitted to the hospital The 92-year-old director is undergoing treatment in the ICU ward of SSKM Hospital He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning He has kidney related physical problems

A 5-member medical committee has been formed for the youngsters Doctors Somnath Kundu and Soumitra Ghosh are in charge of his treatment He has won four national awards, seven BFJA awards and other honors in his decades-long career.

