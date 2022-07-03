The young woman fell from the merry-go-round at the Ramlila Maidan fair, a serious head injury! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A young woman was the victim of an accident at the Ramlila Maidan fair. Nagardola was a hobby while visiting the fair. But after the merry-go-round, the 25-year-old girl fell. He is currently admitted to National Medical.

Read more: Wearing electric wire hanging in the alley of Rajabazar! Pur-CESC officials visited

The fair was going on at Ramlila Maidan. That’s where the accident happened. The 25-year-old girl was immediately taken to the National Medical College. Head injury. He was injured in multiple parts of the body. Police reached the spot from Entali police station. The young woman has moved away from the carousel. According to the police, it is possible that he fell in some way during the procession. That is why the young woman has fallen away. Police officers and officers are investigating the incident.

Read more: Death jump from Goriyahat flyover! The seriously injured woman was taken to hospital

Another accident happened in the city on the same day. On Sunday evening, a woman suddenly jumped down from the Goriyahat flyover. It is learned that the woman works in a famous jewelery shop in the city. According to police sources, the woman got into a taxi from the flyover after jumping. The glass on the back of the taxi is broken. The woman was taken to Shishu Mangal Hospital in critical condition.

Published by:Teesta Barman First published: July 04, 2022, 00:37 IST

Tags: Accident, Kolkata News