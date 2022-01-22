The young woman made the incident of indecency live on Facebook

#Kolkata: Molestation In Local Train At Dumdum Station. Complaint of indecency in the moving train before Dumdum station on the train from Shantipur to Sealdah. The woman used Facebook live at the time of the incident. Accused’s picture was caught on Facebook Live. Sealdah has lodged a written complaint with the GRP.

It is learned that a young woman was the victim of Molestation In Local Train in the women’s compartment of the train. The Behala woman (24 years old) took a train from Sealdah yesterday to get a tattoo. After finishing his work at 6:30 in the evening, he caught the Down Sealdah local train again. In the evening he got up in the women’s compartment of the train. He fell asleep on the train because he was tired. With the horrible experience of waking up, he suddenly feels like someone is touching him. He woke up and saw a man in front and no other woman in the ladies room.

The man started touching her. The woman allegedly beat the woman (Molestation In Local Train) when she tried to stop him. Then he asks for money from the woman. This person looks at the woman’s neck with his hand to see if there is a gold chain around her neck. The woman gets scared because she does not travel every day. He did not know how to ask for help. At that time then it comes to mind that if you live on Facebook, maybe the accused can be identified. And if any help is available.

Then the woman started doing Facebook Live and the picture of the accused (Molestation In Local Train) was also caught on Facebook Live. When he finally reached Sealdah, the man escaped from the train. The helpless woman somehow got off the train and went to Sealdah GRP to complain and she wants punishment for the culprit and she is questioning the safety of women on the train. However, the accused has not been caught yet.

Anup Chakraborty

Published by:Piya Banerjee First published: January 22, 2022, 16:56 IST

Tags: Facebook, Local Train, Molestation