There are several problems with the use of Chinese made dalian racks in Kolkata Metro – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Metro Rail authorities are acknowledging the problem with the Dalian wreck. According to sources (Kolkata Metro), the 13 Dalian wrecks that were supposed to arrive in Kolkata Metro in the coming days are not being brought for the time being. What’s wrong with Dalian Reck? According to railway sources, a normal swing can be understood when a train runs normally. Which is called horizontal larching. But even with this normal swing, bogies do not fall off the track or line. Because that’s how the technical thing is done (Kolkata Metro new Rake).

According to Metro sources, the problem of Dalian Wreck could not be solved even after running the trial run more than once. Because the balance between the wheel and the track was not maintained. In this situation, the Metro’s rack construction company demanded that the track be changed. Accordingly, Railway Development Corporation Limited made Dalian Rake run on the new track they had built. But it is not possible to change the entire track for a rake on the long journey from Noapara to Kabi Subhash. So that plan is not being implemented.

Pratyush Ghosh, Deputy General Manager, Kolkata Metro Rail, said, “We have passenger safety first. We are currently providing passenger services with ICF and Merit Coach. The re-inspection will be done on behalf of RDSO, Metro Rail and Dalian. We are making every effort to rectify the fault of the rack.

According to the source, the representatives of the Chinese company are not getting working visa for Kovid As a result, there is uncertainty about their coming soon. However, a source close to top Metro officials said that the Dalian company was going to send back a bogie suitable for Kolkata Metro. With that, Metro will be tested in another phase. However, the officials of Kolkata Metro are skeptical about the future of Metro as they could not get pass marks.

