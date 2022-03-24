There is a lot of potential for industrialization in the state, said Perth – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: By presenting the industrial budget in the assembly, Industries Minister Perth Chatterjee once again highlighted the industrial potential of the state. Industries Minister Perth Chatterjee presented the industrial budget in the assembly on Thursday. However, the opposition was not present during the presentation of the budget. Perth presented the budget in the unopposed assembly. “The opposition will go to the governor and give an account. Again the industry will be absent in the budget. What message are they giving to the people of Bengal and especially the youth? When I see the opposition not coming to the assembly and joining the budget.

Read more: Family full of wife and daughter, great joy in Robi too, Wednesday is all over! What happened to Abhishek Chatterjee?

Perth Chatterjee said on the day, “Our goal is to create more employment opportunities in the state through industrialization.” We have long wanted to build a port. For that purpose, tender has been called for Tajpur this time. Once the work on this port starts, the look of employment will change. Besides, it is also seen in Deucha Pachami, where the government has announced a package. There is a lot of potential for industrialization in this state. In particular, the possibility of industrialization will be created by creating industrial parks.

Read more: There was no illness, but the situation changed on Wednesday! What is the cause of death of Abhishek Chatterjee?

Industries Minister Perth Chatterjee further said, “Our statement is clear. Our destination is Mamata Banerjee, Destination Bengal. This budget has been made in his context. The state has a global business summit next month. The state government thinks that huge industrial potential of the state can be created from there. Earlier, the concerned quarters felt that this industrial budget was important enough.

Abir Ghoshal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: March 24, 2022, 16:23 IST

Tags: Partha Chatterjee