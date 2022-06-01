Menu
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
There is no abnormality, the heart is crippled in the land of sleep! Indication in autopsy report – News18 Bangla

Musician KKR has died of a heart attack Sources said that this was indicated in the preliminary autopsy report of the late artist. It is said that the artist died after his heart and brain stopped working At the same time, the preliminary report of the autopsy mentioned that KK6 was suffering from acidity For which he also took a lot of antacids However, it will take 72 hours for the full autopsy report to arrive

