There is no crisis of teachers to monitor the higher secondary exam in the home centeres’, the DIs reported to the state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Although high school is tested at home center, there is no shortage of teachers in any school. On Friday, the school inspectors of each district reported this to the state school education department. Incidentally, the state government has launched a source-based scheme for teacher transfers. Due to this, the number of teachers in the marginal areas of different districts has decreased a lot, this is the complaint of some teachers. The Higher Secondary Examination will be held at the Home Center and each Higher Secondary School will have the Higher Secondary Examination. In that case, the state wants to ensure that there is a sufficient number of teachers in each school for surveillance.

According to the school education department, the school education department wants a report from the school inspectors of each district on Friday. In that report, inspectors of 25 schools in 24 districts said that there were sufficient number of teachers. According to school education department sources, Education Minister Bratya Basu has asked the school education department to take necessary steps in this regard. However, on behalf of the Higher Education Parliament, the school-school inspector has been told that if there is a shortage of teachers in a school, the teachers should be taken from the nearest junior high school or secondary school for monitoring.

On the other hand, the Parliament of Higher Education has already directed that the teachers involved in the subject on which the examination will be held will not be in any way responsible for the supervision. The decision was taken in schools to be tested at home centers, the Higher Education Parliament said. More than eight lakh candidates are appearing for the Higher Secondary Examination this year. Higher secondary examinations will be conducted in more than six and a half thousand examination centers across the state. With the exception of one district, there are more female students than male students in all the districts of the state. On the same day, the officials of the Higher Education Parliament and the Department of School Education held a review meeting on the preparations for the Higher Secondary Examination. According to the source, the meeting was instructed to ensure that there is no shortage of teachers.

There will be one Special Observer at each test center for the Home Center test. This Special Observer will be a government official. According to sources, a meeting has already been held between the school education secretary and the chief secretary to ensure that there is a government official as a special observer in each examination center. Incidentally, due to the Corona situation, the Higher Education Parliament is taking exams at the Home Center for the first time this year.

Somraj Bandopadhyay

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: April 01, 2022, 20:42 IST

Tags: Higher Secondary Exam 2022