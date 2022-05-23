#Kolkata: After about a month and a half, he returned to his average Birbhum But the discomfort is not leaving behind Anubrat Mandal The CBI called the Trinamool leader again This time, the CBI has sent a notice to Anubrat to appear in the post-poll unrest case. He was summoned to the CBI office at the CGO complex in Salt Lake tomorrow, Tuesday.

After a month and a half, Anubrat returned to his home in Bolpur last Friday Before that, he was undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital for about three weeks Last week, Anubrat went to the CBI office in a cattle smuggling case Despite repeated appearances, Anubrat went to the CBI office on his own initiative last Thursday

Read more: Leave MP post? Arjun gave the condition with the example of two people

However, there was a strong possibility that the CBI would recall Anubrat This is because the Trinamool district president of Birbhum was also involved in the cattle smuggling case as well as the post-poll unrest case.

After appearing at the CBI office last Thursday, the Trinamool leader went to SSKM Hospital again for a physical examination. For now, doctors have advised him to rest, he said As a result, it remains to be seen whether Anubrat came to Kolkata from Birbhum despite being summoned by the CBI.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 23, 2022, 10:09 IST

Tags: Anubrata Mondal, CBI