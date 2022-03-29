‘There is no rule of law, come to Raj Bhavan and sit for discussion’, a strong letter to Mamata from Delhi – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar requested the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) to come to Raj Bhavan to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. In his letter to the Chief Minister, the Governor mentioned the incident of Rampurhat Violence as well as the clash of MLAs in the Assembly. Jagdeep Dhankhar also condemned the Chief Minister’s warning to take to the streets if the CBI probe is biased. It remains to be seen whether the Chief Minister will respond to the Governor’s call

The governor himself tweeted that he had asked the chief minister to come to the Raj Bhavan Jagdeep Dhankhar also posted his letter to the Chief Minister on Twitter

“As evidenced by the recent alarming rise in the number of cases, the absence of rule of law in the state and the escalation of violence, it is imperative that you come to the Raj Bhavan as soon as possible to discuss the situation,” the governor wrote in the letter.

In a stern letter to the Chief Minister, the Governor further wrote, “From the point of view of constitution and law, the governance of the state was hanging on a thin thread. The barbaric incident in Rampurhat and the shameful incident in the Legislative Assembly have raised further questions.

Welcoming the directive of CBI probe in Rampurhat, the Chief Minister said in Siliguri on Sunday that there would be agitation against him if there was no transparent investigation. In a letter to the Chief Minister, the Governor also sharply criticized his remarks Jagdeep Dhankhar writes, “Remember, this comment does not fit the position you are in. It may be recalled that the CBI investigation into the barbaric incident at Rampurhat is underway under the direction and supervision of the Calcutta High Court. If there is any objection to this investigation, it must be done legally, not on the streets. “

Mamata Banerjee had written to Jagdeep Dhankhar criticizing the governor’s remarks on law and order in the state after the Rampurhat incident. The Governor also replied to that letter The Governor also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi yesterday After that he requested the Chief Minister to come to Raj Bhavan for discussion

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: March 29, 2022, 19:05 IST

Tags: Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee, Rampurhat Violence