These areas of the city will float in the water this year? Drainage pumping work is still incomplete even after deadline – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Will the golf garden area from Golfgreen float in the water this year too? It has been inaugurated more than a year ago. The municipality has not yet completed the work of drainage pumping station. Most of the areas in wards 94 and 95 of Kolkata Municipality are under water. From Golfgreen to Golf Garden, from Babu Rajendra Prasad Colony to Prince Anwar Shah Road. Even a part of ward number 96 is under water when it rains.

Locals say that one has to stay under water since childhood when it rains. Mona Roy, a long-time resident of the area, said, “I have been here since I was a child. I was born here. At one time, I used to run around in the gully water in the rainy season. Will move. “

The drainage pumping station was inaugurated on the initiative of Kolkata Municipality before the last assembly elections. Although it was inaugurated in February 2021, the municipality has not been able to complete the work yet. A very powerful pumping machine from Germany has just arrived. Rainwater collected from the pumping station will be discharged into the tile drain. The assurance of the municipality is that even if it rains heavily, the locals will not have to suffer anymore. “The high-capacity pump has been installed. The drainage work from the drainage pumping station to Tali Nala is almost complete. The new pipeline has a drainage canal. The old drainage up to 200 meters from the golf club wall,” said Tarak Singh, mayor of the development department of Kolkata Municipality. The water will be dumped in the drain. Once that work is done, there will be no more problems. “

The work started in February 2021. The target for completion was July 5. There have been drainage pumping stations in the area. The sewer pipeline has been dug. So the locals are bracing for hope. Golf Garden Drainage Pumping Station was inaugurated in February 2021. The target to complete the work was initially on June 20 this year. Later it was extended to the 5th of July. However, work is still going on. A total of 36 crore projects. Four pumps from Germany with a capacity of 36 cusecs.

There are also three more pumps with a capacity of 4.5 cusecs for year-round operation. Plans to install a 1400 mm radius sewer pipeline from the Golf Garden to the Tolly Nala next to the Tolly Club. For the time being the land adjacent to the wall of the Tolly Club has not been matched and the pipeline has gone up to Deshpran Shasmal Road. The remaining 200 meters depend on old sewers.

This time the monsoon is delayed in South Bengal. So the locals were saved even in the delay of the municipality. Kolkata has not received heavy rains since the onset of monsoon in June. If it rains heavily, most parts of wards 94 and 95, including Golf Garden Golfgreen, and parts of ward number 96 will be under water once again.

