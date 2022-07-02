These locals have been canceled in Sealdah from tonight due to repairs on the railway bridge – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The repair work of a railway bridge between Sealdah and Dumdum junction is starting tonight at 8 p.m. As a result, several local trains up and down the line will be canceled Some long-distance trains are also being rescheduled According to Eastern Railway, trains will not run for ten hours on the up and down lines from 11.30 pm tonight to 9.30 am on Sunday. Train movement will be stopped due to traffic and power block during the repair work

According to the Railways, the train movement has to be regulated for the work of recharging the bridge No. 22 between Sealdah and Dumdum. Mainly Sealdah-Bangaon, Sealdah Main Branch and Sealdah South Branch trains will be disrupted. Sealdah-Bangaon branch 33651 up and 33752 down trains will be canceled from Habra on Sunday. Apart from this, 33356, 33613 up and 33617 and 33617 down Dattapukur local will be canceled. 33431 up and 33434 down Barasat locals have also been canceled 33513 up and 33514 down Hasanabad locals are also being canceled

Read more: In Malda, a school bus with 60 students overturned on the side of the road, injuring 30 seriously

31811, 31615 up and 31612 up and 31612 and 31617 down Kalyani border local are being canceled in Sealdah Main branch. 31515 Up and 31518 Down Shantipur Local, 31213, 31221 Up and 31214 and 31222 Down Barrackpore Local have been canceled. 31461, 31415R and 34052 and 31420 down Naihati locals are also canceled.

The 31051, 34116 up and 34116 down Bajwaj locals operating in Sealdah South branch have also been canceled. Long distance trains include Maldaha Town Gaur Express, NGP Sealdah Darjeeling Mail, Alipurduar Sealdah Kanchanakanya Express, Balia-Sealdah Express, New Alipurduar-Sealdah Infantry Express, Sealdah-Agartala Kanchaj.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 02, 2022, 16:50 IST

Tags: Local Trains, Sealdah