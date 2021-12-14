They have ‘religious program’ not ‘program’

Kolkata: Nachiketa Chakraborty at the end of the preaching campaign in Calcutta. He launched a series of attacks on the BJP. According to him, the BJP (Kolkata Civic Polls) will not be able to make a dent in Kolkata in the next ten years.

The singer has been seen campaigning for the grassroots more than once in the last few days. He started preaching in the ward where there is a coffee shop named after the artist. He has campaigned for Trinamool Congress candidate Bappaditya Dasgupta. Nachiketa, however, says, “I am a big supporter of Mamata Banerjee. So I will campaign on behalf of the grassroots. And Bappa! I have a great relationship with him for a long time. We respect and love each other. I started campaigning on his behalf. Because the good things that have been done in this ward are amazing. “

In response to the opposition’s sarcasm, he said, “I have a lot of old pictures. If you want, I will show you that picture. Only then will you understand what Kolkata was and what happened to Kolkata. ‘ “They don’t really have a program,” he said. They only have a religious agenda. Attempts are being made to create division among the people before the vote. Those who listen to my songs and love them will never be divided in the name of religion. I have faith in people. “

However, he has not only slammed the BJP but also the Left. The artist says it is now a team of senior citizens. On the other hand, new songs are coming from Madan Mitra-Nachiketa Chakraborty. The new album is going to come with the aim of promoting the grassroots in Kolkata pre-poll. Where Nachiketa Chakraborty sang and Madan Mitra recited the commentary. The two have been friends for a long time This song is going to come from that identity source. The song will soon be available on online platforms. Madan Mitra said, “Nachi is singing, Madan Mitra is saying.” This song will be released soon.

Abir Ghoshal