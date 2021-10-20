October 20, 2021

They showed the way, Trinamool stormed Congress after Priyanka's announcement – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In Uttar Pradesh, forty percent of the seats in the Congress candidate list will be reserved for women The announcement was made on Tuesday by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi In response to the Congress’ announcement, the Trinamool reminded them that for the first time in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, they had fielded women candidates in 40 per cent of the seats as a political party (TMC pinches Congress after Priyanka Gandhi announcement). Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh also tweeted mocking the demand of the Congress

At a press conference on Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi said the Congress would field 40 per cent women candidates in next year’s Uttar Pradesh elections. Priyanka claimed that the decision was taken by the Congress to empower women above caste politics. It is clear from the announcement of the Congress that their goal is to win the hearts and minds of more than six and a half crore women voters in Uttar Pradesh.

On this day, the Trinamool Congress retweeted this demand of the Congress. “Thanks to Mamata Banerjee’s visionary leadership, the Trinamool Congress has ensured more participation of women in politics,” he wrote on Twitter. We were the first party to field women candidates in 40 per cent of the seats in the Lok Sabha.

In difficult circumstances, the Congress is trying to imitate us Our hope is that they are sincere in their efforts and not just for show If they are serious about the issue, then Congress should introduce this policy in all states, not just Uttar Pradesh.

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh also wrote on Twitter, “Trinamool gives the most women candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha, 51 percent of the seats have been given to women candidates Out of 291 candidates in 2021 assembly, 50 women candidates have been given The same is true in municipalities and panchayats Mamata Banerjee has long ago promoted women’s power Priyanka Gandhi has given 6 As a result, it would be better to put her in front of her to do whatever she can ‘

For more than a month now, there has been a tussle between the top leadership of the Trinamool Congress and the Congress. Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee herself has spoken out against the Congress’ failure to oppose the BJP. He also criticized the Congress in his column in the party’s mouthpiece Jago Bangla. It is also clear that the Trinamool Congress will not abide by the terms of the Congress if it is an anti-BJP alliance. In this situation, the relations between the two parties are not improving. Top leaders of the Trinamool Congress have started commenting on the Trinamool Congress in Goa and the move to Lakhimpur Kheri. Trinamool also retaliated





