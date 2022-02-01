This budget is against the common man, said the state finance minister Amit Mitra – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: There is no receipt of common man in the central budget It is against the common man State Finance Minister Amit Mitra said

People have faced more financial problems after Kovid Recession has increased in post-Kovid India The pace of the economy has slowed down That is what the state finance minister (Amit Mitra) thinks He claimed that there was no solution to unemployment in this budget Unemployment rate has reached 6 percent Unemployment was not shown any direction Inflation is going down to 14 percent today, there is no mention of this in the budget The number of unemployed in India is now 1.2 crore What is the center doing?

The middle class was hoping for a budget of 2022-23 However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Income Tax Slabs 2022-23) did not change the personal income tax structure in the budget this time as well. He followed the same path in the budget last year The finance minister, however, claimed that the central government was thinking of simplifying the tax system However, the taxpayers are a bit disappointed in Sitaraman’s budget (Budget Speech 2022). Amit also expressed anger over this Some economists also hoped that the taxable income ceiling would be raised slightly. They think that the market demand will not increase in the same way as the infrastructure has not been brought in the tax system As a result, some economists believe that Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget could be an obstacle to the recovery of the economy. Economists say that because the tax structure remains unchanged, the purchasing power of the middle class has not increased.

At the start of the budget session on Monday, the President praised India for tackling Kovid Kobind was praised by India and the Modi government. He said that India has shown signs of improvement in all aspects starting from health infrastructure to tackling cowardice. Evidence of this is in vaccination. He also mentioned the Ayushman Bharat project India has recorded 1.5 billion doses of vaccine Of these, 60 percent have become the second dose of vaccination However, Amit Mitra said on Tuesday that the budget did not say anything for those who died in Kovid Besides, this budget could not show any direction to the middle class, said the Finance Minister What the people of the village used to do for 100 days is also being cut.

The budget that is being presented in the 75th year of independence (Budget 2022) will show the direction for the next 25 years, was the demand of the Union Finance Minister. On the contrary, in the words of the state finance minister, this budget is empty State Finance Minister Amit Mitra contradicted what the Union Finance Minister had said.

