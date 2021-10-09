This Durga Puja, ITC’s Aashirvaad Atta to immortalize unique stories of mothers’ in Kolkata through ‘Eta Amaar Ma’

The festival of Durga Puja heralds the spirit of celebration and devotion as people prepare to welcome Ma Durga. This festive season, Aashirvaad Atta is launching a special initiative aimed at celebrating ‘Onek Roop’ and ‘Onek Energy’ of mothers like that of Ma Durga. The initiative linked to Aashirvaad’s current campaign ‘Eta Amaar Ma’calls upon the people of Kolkata to share tributes for their mothers appreciating their multiple avatars and relentless energy.

The tributes that best symbolize 108 names of Maa Durga will be compiled in the form of a coffee table book called ‘Eta Amaar Ma’ designed by celebrated illustrators from the city. This book also gives the people of Kolkata an opportunity to feature their tributes alongside the odes written by eminent celebrities like Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Parambrata Chatterjee, Sudipta Chakraborty and Rupankar Bagchi to name a few.

Both physical and digital versions of the book will be released and circulated to befittingly showcase these odes and add fervor to Durga Puja festivities. Starting 1st October, Aashirvaad Atta will be accepting entries until 10th October on aashirvaadatta.com.

To inspire people and encourage participation, the brand has released a video which beautifully captures the core essence of ‘Eta Amaar Ma’. The video, which celebrates the mothers who are truly a blessing for all of us – Amaar Maa Amaar Aashirvaad, can be viewed at https://youtu.be/5lpFle-skcs.