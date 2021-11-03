This festive season, let the goodness of love take over the greed with the &pictures premiere of Haathi Mere Saathi

When humanity serves nature, nature serves humanity! This festive season, echoing the importance of coexistence, &pictures brings a heart-warming tale of friendship, love, harmony and full-on hope with the channel premiere of Haathi Mere Saathi on 7th November at 8 pm. Translating the remarkable bond shared between humans and animals, the film narrates the heroic story of how the two races come to protect each other from people trying to destroy the ecosystem. With the premiere of this film, the channel aims to bring mindful cinema to fore and celebrate a thoughtful and spirited festive season with its audiences.

With a powerful message that strings us all together and reflects on our deeds, this adventure film is written and directed by the talented Prabu Solomon. Haathi Mere Saathi is an essential plea of great relevance and the cast including Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Zoya Hussain and Anant Mahadevan deliver this message with utmost dynamism. This Diwali weekend, get ready to revel in the land of the mighty elephants with the &pictures premiere of Haathi Mere Saathi on 7th November at 8 pm.

Sharing his experience, Rana Daggubati said, “The unspoken bond between humans and animals has always been special to me. Haathi Mere Saathi has taken the emotion to a new height. I have always taken something back from my projects, but this film has transformed me in ways I never thought. It helped my conscience grow bit by bit. As an actor, my focus has been to give quality content to my audience and Haathi Mere Saathi is a movie that will entertain and inspire the viewers. I am glad to be a part of cinema with a cause.”

Haathi Mere Saathi is a heartening tale of Bandev’s (Rana Daggubati) perseverance and his deep connection with nature. A man who dedicates his life, living in the jungle, to the purpose of protecting the elephants and their ecosystem. It’s about his glorious fight to preserve the natural habitat for the elephants and other resident creatures against the people wishing for the latter. To protect the jungle, the inhabitants come to the rescue of one another, leading to the greatest story of friendship.

To find out more about Bandev’s thrilling journey, catch &pictures premiere of Haathi Mere Saathi on 7th November at 8 pm!