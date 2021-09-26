This International Day of Sign Languages, KFC India has nothing to say – literally!

KFC lovers are in for a quiet surprise, as the brand is set to celebrate International Day of Sign Languages across Special KFC restaurants in the country. Choosing a path of ‘Action Over Words’ to spread awareness and acceptance about sign language as a mode of communication, the brand is going to aptly demonstrate their commitment towards strengthening gender and ability parity with the KFC Kshamata program. On this day, 33 restaurants powered by more than 130 specially-abled team members, will speak one language, without saying a word!

Beckoning customers to give us a sign, Moksh Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India, said, “Our Colonel firmly believed that everyone had a seat at his table. And his values & beliefs continue to inspire us even today. What better way to accentuate conversation around inclusivity than the occasion of International Day of Sign Languages? This activation is going to be an important landmark in our journey with KFC Kshamata, wherein we have let actions speak louder than words, quite literally. Our endeavour of encouraging team members & customers to converse in sign language is designed to break down the barriers of communication between the hearing and hearing impaired. Because the truth is you don’t always need spoken words to understand each other.”

There is bound to be much intrigue and excitement across the Special KFC restaurants all through the day. With interesting messaging as ‘Give us a Sign’ greeting customers at restaurant entrances, relatable, fun references as ‘Kuch na Kaho’imploring customers to join in the celebration, albeit in signs. Specially-abled team members will be there to cheer on and coach customers in basic signs across restaurants. Team members will also wear badges indicating ‘Let’s use less words & more signs today’ to help guide customers. The customers who will successfully place their order in sign language will be surprised with an honorary band – a reminder of when they were the true ‘Action Heroes’ saving signing through the day. Another interesting takeaway will be a booklet that opened up as a poster. Placed on every table at the restaurants, this booklet will demonstrate basic signs for catching up with friends and family over their favourite Bucket of KFC chicken. With signs for ‘How are you?’, ‘What plans today?’ to ‘LOL’ – this booklet will assure crispy conversations over crispy food. In addition, as a build-up to the day, the brand will also be posting short tutorial videos, rightly titled a ‘Crunch Course in Sign Language’ on their social channels to guide customers on how to place on order in sign language and more.

This activation forms an integral part of KFC Kshamata – a pledge towards strengthening our diverse workforce and nurturing a culture of inclusion and mutual respect. With KFC Kshamata, the brand aims to bridge the gender and ability imbalance gap and increase the women workforce at restaurants by 2X by 2024. Likewise, the aim is to double the footprint of Special KFCs by 2024. Until then, Keep Calm and Sign on…!

