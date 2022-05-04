This is another music video album about Madan Mitra – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: ‘Colorful boy …’ Madan Mitra. The MLA of Kamarhati got this analogy from the party leader herself. Oh Lovely to MM, Madan Mitra’s song practice in Netpara. In the meantime, a new music video about Madan Mitra has been released in Netpara. “No, no, no, no, no, no / Madan Dada doesn’t have that comparison.” This is the theme of the artist’s song. Madan Mitra Music Video Madan Mitra Music Video Madan Mitra Music Video Madan Mitra Music Video

He has occasionally shaken his waist in music videos. The music video shows how Madan Mitra rushes to the side of everyone in the midst of thousands of activities, there is not a single point of negligence in his duties – all these are the main theme of the song. As seen in the music video, the MLA of Kamarhati stopped the riot situation in an instant. By saving the young generation from stepping on the path of intoxication, he is handing over the pen, how to maintain the atmosphere of harmony to unite the festive Bengal. Wheelchairs are being provided for the sick patients. It has everything in Chayanika’s song. Which was performed by Madan Mitra himself.

Madan Mitra will be seen in various forms in this music video of about 2 minutes. Sometimes in a black T-shirt, sometimes in a dhoti-Punjabi. Comes with MM’s signature sunglasses. Her darling grandson has also been seen in a few frames. Madan Mitra has explained that he really has no comparison. In the short music video, various activities of the government led by Mamata Banerjee have also come up. Madan Mitra’s biopic is about to come. There are rumors in Toliparao too. Meanwhile, the music video album about Chayanika Madan Mitra has started trending on social media. Madan Mitra himself has shared this music video on his page. What you yourself have mentioned is Oh Lovely Despite occasional mention of leaving social media, he is still hugely popular there.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: May 04, 2022, 10:06 IST

Tags: Madan Mitra