This is the first power spiral endoscopy in East India, a smile of achievement on the face of Kolkata! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This is the first Power Spiral Enteroscopy in Eastern India. Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals in Kolkata was the first to offer such treatment in Eastern India. The gastro team at the Apollo Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata, led by Dr Mahesh Kumar Goenka, performed a power spiral endoscopy. Power spiral endoscopy is a modern and safe procedure that makes it easy to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal tract diseases. This type of power spiral endoscopy is much more advanced and modern than the general endoscopy procedure. This modern power spiral endoscopy is much simpler and safer than the simple endoscopy procedure that enters the small intestine through the mouth or anus. This is a modern effective technique.

Dr. Surinder Singh Bhatia, DMS, East, Apollo Hospital, said that the Apollo Multispeciality Hospital, Kolkata has become a major hub for new techniques and modern medicine. The treatment of gastroenteritis using new modern technology has shown the direction of a new path. Common diseases such as tuberculosis, Crohn’s and vascular malformations can be caused by the gastrointestinal tract. Ordinary endoscopy is not a proper procedure for the treatment of this type of disease, it can cause a variety of problems. Power spiral endoscopy is a suitable modern method adopted by Calcutta for this purpose.

Dr Mahesh Kumar Goenka, director of the Institute of Gastroscience and Liver at Apollo Multispeciality Hospital, said that power spiral endoscopy is a type of endoscopy performed by a small bowel examining a 20-foot-long small intestine. This process is done by light pressing like the pedals of a car. This power spiral endoscopy is especially helpful in patients with chronic and complex intestinal problems.

Benefits of Power Spiral Enteroscopy

Power spiral endoscopy makes it possible to perform a complete examination of the small intestine. This is a modern and simple process. This technique is especially helpful in patients with critical bowel problems. This is a simple and painless process. With this, biopsy and complex diseases of small intestine can be easily cured. The Apollo Hospital in Kolkata has shown a new direction in this modern treatment.