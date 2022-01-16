This time Mamata wrote a letter to Modi during the tablo debate on Republic Day – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On Republic Day, angry Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the omission of the Bengal tablo. In the letter, the Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over the behavior of the Center. Mamata wrote. He is shocked at the decision of the center. The Chief Minister has expressed his displeasure that the Bengal tablo has been canceled this time without showing any reason. The Chief Minister also requested for reconsideration of the participation of Bengal in the tabloid list of this Republic Day in the 75th year of Independence.

In the letter, Mamata wrote that the role of Bengal in India’s independence movement was undeniable. The creation of Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay, a Bengali writer, spread the word Bandemataram in the mouth of the freedom struggle. Besides, the role of Ramesh Chandra Dutt and Chittaranjan Das has been mentioned in the letter. Mention has also been made of the contributions of Swami Vivekananda and Arvind Ghosh.

This time West Bengal tableau was made based on the achievements of INA and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The tableau also mentioned Vidyasagar, Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, Matangini Hajra, Kazi Nazrul Islam and Birsa Munda. In the letter, Mamata mentioned thousands of revolutionaries, including Khudiram Basu to Baghayatin, Masterda Surya Senra. The message of independence was spread through them. Excluding tablo means shortening these people. The people of Bengal have suffered from this decision.

It was earlier reported through sources that the tablo of Bengal will not be seen at the Republic Day function. That is what created the controversy. Many expressed their anger.