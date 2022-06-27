This time one fruit instead of trifler! Kolkata News-instead of Trifala now new lights to be introduced for beautification of the city swd – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: One fruit instead of three. A new feather of beautification in the city of Tilottama. This time the city of Kolkata will be decorated with one fruit lamp avoiding the controversial triphala. Ever since the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011, Tilottama Kolkata Municipality has been emphasizing on beautification of the city. Triphala lamps are added to the beautification of Kolkata. This lamp has been installed since 2012. The process of installing triphala lamp was completed in 2014.

Controversy over this lamp spread throughout the city. It also makes the lamp dangerous in the rainy season. There were also deaths due to electric shocks from the Triphala lighthouse. This time a new lamp of safe beautification is in the city.

Sandeep Ranjan Boxi, Mayor, Divisional Council, Kolkata Municipality, said, “Triphala lamps were in a state of disrepair in many places as they became obsolete. They have been repaired and given a new look. It will change the landscape of the city.” It will save money. ” The Mayor’s Council claims that this light is of much better quality than Trifler.

This triphala lamp was installed in almost all the wards of Calcutta Municipality. It started on Harish Mukherjee Road. On Harish Mukherjee Road and Sadananda Road in Kalighat, three discarded triphala have already been dropped and a new one is being planted.

Mayor Firhad Hakim thinks that the beauty of the city will get a new dimension with this new type of lamp. Kolkata Municipality Mayor Firhad Hakim said, “The city will be adorned with this new type of lamp. It is a much safer lamp than the trifler.”

At a glance the journey from Triphala to a fruit lamp.

কাজ The work of installing triphala lamp started in 2012. It starts from Harish Mukherjee Road in Kalighat.

খরচ The cost of electricity in 2012 is 2 crore rupees.

সালে In 2014, the work of installing triphala lamps was completed across the city. That year the electricity bill came to 18 crore rupees.

★ More light in single floor lamp, less cost of electricity.

★ One flame lamp is less prone to accidents.

ফলা Most of the triphala lamps are being reformed to make a single fruit. It will reduce the cost of making a lot.

পর The situation of serial lighting will be reviewed after two years.

As the chances of accidents decrease, a single light will add a new dimension to the beautification of Kolkata.

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published: June 27, 2022, 20:40 IST

Tags: Kolkata