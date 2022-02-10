This time, the CBI summoned Anubrat in the cattle smuggling case – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On 14 February, the CBI again summoned Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal! CBI issues second notice to Trinamool leader Anubrat Mandal Earlier in April, the CBI had sent the first notice to Anubrat for cattle smuggling. According to CBI sources, he has been summoned to Nizam’s Palace on February 14 for gang-trafficking again. Enamul Haque told the CBI during cross-examination that Mallik used to buy and sell cattle at the market in Birbhum. After crossing Birbhum, cows would go to more than one place. As a result, how was the trafficking in the area of ​​Anubrat Mandal?

The CBI has claimed that he has links with Enamul Haque, the main accused in the cattle smuggling case. That is why he was sent a second notice. CBI officials want to interrogate him. Enamul Haque, the main accused in the cattle smuggling case, was granted bail last month. Anubrat Mandal, a leader from Daputa in Birbhum, did not show up even after receiving the first notice in April. Therefore, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) wants to interrogate Anubrat with a second notice.

A few days ago, the CBI sent him two notices for post-poll violence in the state. However, the CBI claimed that he avoided appearing, citing his physical illness. After the notice of the CBI, he approached the High Court. Incidentally, BJP activist Gaurab Sarkar was killed in Gopalnagar village in Ilambazar on May 2, the day the results of the assembly elections were announced. The family alleges that he was beaten to death by miscreants. An FIR was registered against 24 people at Ilambazar police station. The FIR did not have a convincing name. However, as directed by the High Court, the CBI took charge of the investigation into the post-poll violence (murder, rape). In that incident, the CBI gave notice to Anubrat Mandal twice in a row. He later told the CBI that he did not appear for the illness. He then got protection from the High Court. This time, the CBI gave the second notice to Anubrat Mandal in the case of cattle smuggling. It remains to be seen whether he will come to the Nizam’s Palace on February 14.

