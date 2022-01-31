This time the Governor tweeted the WhatsApp message sent to the Chief Minister – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Conflict between Chief Minister and Governor continues The social distance is increasing both of them It is wrong to say social, this distance is 6 in social media Governor’s new medium WhatsApp blocked on Twitter Dhankar Tweets His WhatsApp Texts to CM About Harmony. He also shared the message sent to the Chief Minister on WhatsApp by tweeting Dhankar Tweets His WhatsApp Texts to CM About Harmony.

State-governor conflict is nothing new Dhankhar (Jagdeep Dhankhar দাবি Trinamool claims that every time he behaves in a biased manner, does not answer the government’s question ৷ Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is blocked or unfollowed on Twitter on Monday by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee blocks Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter). The Chief Minister said that he was forced to block the Governor on Twitter as he could not accept the instructions given by the Governor to the government officials by tweeting every day.

The Chief Minister (CM) said, “Every day on Twitter, we would talk such unconstitutional, immoral things. Not advice, he should have instructed us But we are a government elected by the people Arni has been nominated and has become a super watchdog over his head. “

The governor then retweeted his WhatsApp chat, where he spoke of mutual respect. Dhankar Tweets His WhatsApp Texts to CM About Harmony জানিয়েছেন

WB Guv Message to Hon’ble CM on her WHATSAPP today and read by her at 10.25 am today- “Dialogue and harmony amongst constitutional functionaries is essence and spirit of democracy and mandate of the constitution. This can blossom with mutual regard and respect 1/2 – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) January 31, 2022

This conflict has been going on for a long time Trinamool leader Sudip Banerjee has demanded the removal of the governor from Kobind Vice President Benakia Naidu was present when Sudip Banerjee complained to the President. State BJP president Sukant Majumder, however, said, “What the Trinamool MPs did today at the Central Hall of Parliament has never happened in the history of India. There is a tradition of exchanging greetings after the President’s speech at the Central Hall. . “

Recently, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Sukhendu Shekhar Roy made a proposal to his party leader and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The team leader immediately agreed to the proposal. The proposal was that Trinamool MP Sukhendushekhar Roy would bring a separate motion in the Rajya Sabha against Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. But it remains to be seen whether the ice melts in the humble WhatsApp of Dhankhar

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: January 31, 2022, 23:55 IST

Tags: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Jagdeep Dhankhar