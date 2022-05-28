This time the training of nurses to deliver medical services to the people in the village, the initiative of the state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: There is a shortage of doctors in this state as well as in the whole country. The number of physicians in the patient ratio is much less in the state. The shortage of doctors is especially evident in the remote areas of North Bengal and also in the rural areas of South Bengal. Last year, Chief Minister and Health Minister Mamata Banerjee had proposed to provide more training to nurses in the first phase of medical services. On Friday, the state health department announced the appointment of nurses who have passed BSc and post-basic BSc nursing with training for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO).

According to the Department of Health, 604 nurses who have passed BSc or Post-Basic in Nursing in the first phase will be given minimum medical training for the post of CHO (Community Health Officer) so that they can give proper advice to the villagers in case of very common ailments. They will also teach first aid lessons, mainly for patients with malaria, dengue, bird flu, typhoid, age-related diseases, waterborne diseases, diseases like corona if they have to be sent to a higher set up. You may even recommend medication for common ailments. However, they will not be able to write any prescription or death certificate even if they do medical treatment with this training, the health department said. The state has taken this initiative to meet the shortage of doctors in the villages as per the policy of the Central Health Department.

Three weeks intensive training will be given in different districts of the state. After completing this training, they will be sent to the newly constructed ‘health center’ in the village. The training process has to be completed by June 20. At the initial stage, most of the CHO training is being given to the nurses of Murshidabad. This training will be given to 75 people of that district. Then there is West Midnapore. In this district 6 nurses will be selected and given medical training. 63 people from East Burdwan will get this special training. The lowest training is being given for CHO posts at this stage in Alipurduar. On Friday, the National Health Mission of the state informed the Chief Health Officers of all the districts in detail about the training rules, schedule and cost.

According to department sources, the three-week course (course) will also include hands-on training. At the end of the course, those CHOs will be assigned to the health centers. The Department of Health plans to prevent non-communicable diseases by providing improved health services in remote rural areas. CHOs will receive training on the overall management of wellness centers. From providing services on an emergency basis to advising people on common ailments or prescribing medicines.

First published: May 28, 2022, 17:59 IST

