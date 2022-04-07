This World Health Day Durex led ‘The Birds and Bees Talk’ pledges to promote a #HealthierTomorrow

Reckitt, the global leading consumer health and hygiene company with Durex India’s ‘The Birds and Bees Talk’ (TBBT) programme, celebrated World Health Day across the 4 North East States of Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim. Created on the premise of empowering the youth with the knowledge to make healthier and smarter choices, for Healthier Tomorrow, TBBT hosted workshops across the 4 states to impart awareness on making the right choices and adapting healthy habits to build Healthier and Happier lives.

Focusing on the five pillars of awareness, consent, protection, equity and inclusion, this initiative hosted multiple workshops on the theme “What you do for a healthier tomorrow?”, with sub themes of creating a healthier tomorrow; making sustainable choices; adopting a healthier lifestyle and initiating conversations based on thelife skills curriculum.

In Mizoram, TBBT hosted an engaging on-ground event that broke barriers and spoke about the often-ignored topic of adolescent sexual and reproductive health (ASRH) and its vital role in ensuring a sustainable and healthier tomorrow. The chief guest, Dr. Lalzirmawia Chhangte, Secretary, School Education Department, Mizoram, further impressed on the importance of ASRH education to build a healthier future. Ms. Zirsangpuii, Miss Mizoram, also enlightened and motivated the young minds to make the right choices and adopt healthy practices to lead a healthier life. The other three chief guests, Mr. Lalhmachhuana Vice- President YMA, Mr. Lalnunmawia Pautu, President of MZP (Student’s Union) and Dr. Zothankimi Ralte, HOD of social work ICFAI university,emphasized on the urgent need to focus on sustainability; the importance of mental health and well-being of adolescents as well as sexual and reproductive health and rights within Mizoram.

Workshops were also held across Nagaland, Manipur and Sikkim to commemorate World Health Day and emphasize the need for urgent actions to keep humans and the planet healthy. Imminent guest speakers at the various workshops also spoke about the increasing instances of diseases like cancer, asthma as well as heart problems alluding to the need to build sustainable and healthier environments. These sessions also focused on the mental and physical well-being of the adolescents, in accordance with the vision to build a holistic, well balanced and #healthiertomorrow.

Based on the World Health Day’s theme -‘Our Planet, Our Health’, the speaker sessions were followed by exciting activities and competitions such as painting, extempore, dance performances and skits, to engage and motivate students to emerge as agents of change.

Mr. Ravi Bhatnagar, Director External Affairs and Partnerships SOA, Reckitt said: “At Reckitt, we work tirelessly to promote a “healthier and happier lives” which alligns with theme for World Health Day 2022 of building “healthier tomorrow”. Through the Durex led The Birds and Bees Talk we aim to empower the adolescents and youth with right information to take informed decisions leading to healthy lifestyles for a better, safer and healthier future. The initiative strives to create a safe space in healthy planet, not just tosimply live in but thrive in and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being. Healthy individuals make smarter choices and positively impact the entire ecosystem around them reshaping our economy, society and health. The World Health Day with its larger theme of ‘Our Planet, Our Health’ aligns with the TBBT’s objectives and offers an opportunity to shed light on essential topics such as sustainable choices, healthy lifestyle, physical and mental health and well- being among the adolescents.”

Mr. Mohammed Asif, Executive Director, Plan India stated, “On the occasion of World Health Day, through a series of workshops in the different states of North-East India we aim to create a healthier tomorrow by educating the youth on the benefits of making healthier choice to ensure physical, mental and sexual well-being, while ensuring that we build a healthier planet as well by adopting sustainable practice and healthy lifestyles. Through these informative and interactive sessions across Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim, we aspire to educate the youth to grow into responsible, well-informed and healthy adults of tomorrow.”“TBBT is a unique curriculum to address the adolescents’ mental and sexual health. On this World Health Day our vision is to work towards transforming the lives of youth, and preparing them for a better and brighter tomorrow,” said Mr. Shanavas C (IAS) Principal Director, Department of School Education, Government of Nagaland.Dr. Lalzirmawia Chhangte (IAS), Secretary, School Education Department, Government of Mizoram stated: “Preparing ourselves for future generation is the key for Sustainable Tomorrow and The Birds And Bees Talk project ensures that informed actions are taken towards a future which is happier and healthier.”School children also shared their experiences and the positive impact that TBBT has brought in their lives.