‘This year is over, don’t make a fuss’, pleas of Gangasagar benefactors – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: You have to go to Gangasagar Mela following all the rules as per the court order This message was given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while visiting Gangasagar Mela 2022 transit camp at Babughat on this day. At the same time, he requested that the fair be made smaller this year in compliance with the Corona rules

The Calcutta High Court has clearly directed that the Ganga Sagar Mela should be organized in compliance with the health rules A special monitoring committee has also been formed

Keeping that in mind, the Chief Minister said on this day, ‘Your request,’ Don’t let more people go. ‘ We have to abide by the instructions given by the High Court The court has made it clear that no one can go to the Ganges without RT-PCR test We are sorry that Omicron has spread from house to house If there is no corona, you must keep him separate If necessary, take the help of the police If there is any Kovid patient in one car, the rest will also be affected Organize the fair as small as possible following the rules of Kovid Make it small this time. ‘

Read more: West Bengal tops corona infection rate in country

If the court verdict is violated in Gangasagar, the responsibility will remain on the state government With this in mind, the Chief Minister has repeatedly warned the benefactors on this day He also advised the saints to wear double masks

Read more: Victims of Corona will also be able to vote, according to the Emergency Guidance Commission

The Chief Minister said, “Everyone in every family is being touched.” From the administration, doctors, nurses, firefighters, police, the media, to every government department, workers are risking their lives. From the Union Minister to the Minister of State – everyone is being attacked by Corona Even after that, our government officials and workers are helping to organize the fair at the risk of their lives Please don’t make too much noise this year. ‘

The Chief Minister said that due to corona infection, volunteers of Bharat Sebashram Sangh will not be available in Gangasagar this year. In the same way, many policemen are not affected All in all, the organization of this year’s Ganga Sagar Mela in compliance with the court order is a difficult challenge for the government, it is clear from the words of the Chief Minister on this day.