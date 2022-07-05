Thousands of buses and taxis will retire, the state is worried about the future of public transport – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The number of commercial vehicles in Kolkata and Howrah will decrease in the next five years. Step by step more than one car including taxi, bus, minibus will retire. As a result, transport experts are already worried about the reality of public transport in the entire state, including Kolkata, in the next few years.

The state government has already started planning on how to meet the shortage of vehicles associated with public transport such as buses and minibuses. On the one hand to prevent environmental pollution, on the other hand to make arrangements for easy, cheap and fast travel Experts from Kharagpur IIT are also helping in making the plan. How many cars will be reduced in the coming days?

According to estimates, in the fiscal year 2021-22, the number of commercial vehicles will decrease by 5755 In the fiscal year 2022-23, 5713 vehicles will be reduced. In the 2023-24 financial year, 4915 commercial vehicles will be reduced. In the 2024-25 financial year, the number of commercial vehicles will be reduced to 10324 In the fiscal year 2025-26, the number of commercial vehicles will be reduced to 6306.

A large part of the reduction in the number of commercial vehicles is due to passenger traffic Among them are taxis, luxury taxis, maxi taxis, buses, minibuses and omni buses. Which is directly linked to daily passenger transport.

Let’s take a look at how many taxis and buses will be reduced –

943 taxis will be reduced in 2021-22 fiscal year. In the fiscal year 2022-23, there will be 759 taxis. 914 taxis will be reduced in 2023-24 fiscal year. 4493 taxis will be reduced in 2024-25 financial year. 3654 taxis will be reduced in 2025-26 fiscal year.

According to the bus minibus estimates, 625 buses and minibuses will retire in the 2021-22 fiscal year. 408 more will be reduced in 2022-23 fiscal year. 414 will be reduced in 2023-24 financial year. In the fiscal year 2024-25, there will be 16 buses and minibuses. 8 will be reduced in 2025-26 financial year.

In addition, in the next few years, the average number of luxury taxis will continue to decrease by an average of five hundred per year. Professor Vargab Maitra of Khargpur IIT said that as more than one car is being canceled, more than one car is being added. The real purpose is to introduce pollution control vehicles. Environmentalist Somendra Mohan Ghosh said old cars should be stopped immediately. He also raised the question of how the car is still running

