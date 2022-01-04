Three Family members tested corona positive all of them are in Home Isolation | Three members of Gangopadhyay’s family attacked together … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Coroner’s attack on Sourav Ganguly’s house in Behala. A few days ago, Saurabh Gangopadhyay himself was attacked by Corona. I have to spend several days in the hospital. On Tuesday, Sourav’s younger uncle, CAB treasurer, Debashish Gangopadhyay, cousin Shuvradip Gangopadhyay and sister-in-law Jasmine Gangopadhyay were reportedly infected with corona. According to sources, three members of the family are in isolation at Behala’s house.

Read more: Sreejith attacked for the second time! Find out how he is

Read more: Do not vibrate in Bengal! Infection increased by about 50% in one day, Kolkata is growing worries!

Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a private hospital after being attacked by Corona. He returned home from the hospital last Friday. On Tuesday, three more members of his family were infected with the corona. They have mild symptoms. They all live in a house on BN Roy Road. Everyone is in seclusion at home. Saurabh’s assistant was also reported to have been infected with Corona. He has a fever.

Read more: Covid-infected Raj Chakraborty for the second time, positive Shubhshree too! How is little Evan?

A few days ago, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly contracted corona. His fever was coming before him. At the end of the corona test, it is seen that he is positive. He was later admitted to a private hospital in Alipore without any risk. Earlier, Sourav’s grandfather Snehashis Gangopadhyay and mother Nirupa Gangopadhyay were also infected with Kovid.