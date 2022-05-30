Three shocking facts about SSC recruitment in the hands of CBI, what are they? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: CBI finds explosive information in SSC recruitment Apart from the corruption data shown by the inquiry committee of retired Justice Ranjit Kumar Bagh, the LBI has three disturbing information. Secondly, the allegation of getting job recommendation letter without applying for the job without taking part in the SSC recruitment process is in the hands of L CBI. There have also been allegations that illegal recruiters have been forced to attend school in the face of school barriers.

In the last few days, the CBI has searched the Acharya Sadan, the office of the Central School Service Commission. There are several documents in hand. On the other hand, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started collecting documents from the plaintiffs since Monday. According to Criminal Code No. 91, these documents or information of the plaintiffs can be one of the tools in the mystery of SSC corruption, as advocates like Sudipta Dasgupta, Firdaus Shamim, Vikram Bandopadhyay. The Calcutta High Court has ordered a total of six CBI investigations into the recruitment of Class IV staff, non-teaching staff and assistant teachers.

So many days of interrogation or appearances have been under the direct direction of the court. The former education minister, the current state minister for education, the SSC adviser, the five members of the monitoring committee and the then programming officer of the SSC have all been questioned. The CBI has been taking into custody the documents on which the court has directed the CBI to investigate. And since then, explosive information has started coming.

The recommendations of the Justice Bug Committee have helped the CBI in uncovering the mystery of Group-D and Group-C corruption. The Central Investigation Agency has no recommendation to expose ninth-tenth, eleventh-twelfth class corruption. Many of the plaintiffs believe that these explosive documents outside Justice Bug’s report will help the CBI to unravel the SSC corruption scandal. Group-C and ninth-tenth plaintiffs came to the Nizam’s Palace on Monday with the CBI documents of corruption.

Babita Sarkar, one of the plaintiffs in the case of appointment of minister’s daughter, was summoned to Nizam’s Palace on Wednesday. Earlier, a single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had found a criminal case in the appointment of SSC. The division bench of Justice Subrata Talukder also upheld the path shown by the single bench. In this situation, many lawyers say that this new recruitment information could become one of the turning points in the mystery of corruption.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: May 30, 2022, 22:16 IST

